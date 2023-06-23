Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

