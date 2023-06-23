Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. 5,170,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,963. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

