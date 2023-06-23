Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.29 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

