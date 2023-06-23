Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.