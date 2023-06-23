Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.