Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

