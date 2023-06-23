Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Spinnaker Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $54,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $779,000.

VGSH stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

