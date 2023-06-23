Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.