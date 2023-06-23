Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. 262,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,940. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

