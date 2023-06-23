Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $146.70 and a one year high of $180.96.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

