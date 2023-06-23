Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. 1,441,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,596. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

