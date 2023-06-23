Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 71,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 75,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.26 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

