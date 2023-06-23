Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.