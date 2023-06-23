Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 104,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 274,992 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $74.49.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,408,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

