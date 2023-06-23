Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 104,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 274,992 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $74.49.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
