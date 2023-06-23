Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,295,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

