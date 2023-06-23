Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

