Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

