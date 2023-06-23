Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

