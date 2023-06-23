Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,231. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

