Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $57,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

