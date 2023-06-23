USDD (USDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.08 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. USDD has a market capitalization of $738.16 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 738,720,332 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

