USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.