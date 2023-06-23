USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
NYSE USNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.
Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
