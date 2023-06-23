USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IOO opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.