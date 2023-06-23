USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

