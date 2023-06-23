USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

