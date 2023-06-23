USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

