USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,166 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,238,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,094,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

