USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

AOK stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $688.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

