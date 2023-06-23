USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

