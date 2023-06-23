USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $199.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.