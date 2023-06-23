USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

