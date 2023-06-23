USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,401 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

