US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

USFD stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

