United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £22,522.64 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.26), for a total transaction of £22,522.64 ($28,819.76).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($13.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,455.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.39) per share. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,333.33%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

