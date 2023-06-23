United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

United Co.s Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE UNC traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$102.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$85.00 and a 52-week high of C$105.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.