uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 3.6% Higher

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 185,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 652,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $536.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of uniQure by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in uniQure by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.