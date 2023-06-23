UBS Group Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $48.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

