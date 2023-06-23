U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 945,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,963,644. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

