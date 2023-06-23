U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,829 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

