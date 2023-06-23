U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,371. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

