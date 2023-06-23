Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 556,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 379,446 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

