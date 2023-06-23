TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 3.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.72 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

