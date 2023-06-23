TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KYN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

