TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Barings Participation Investors accounts for 1.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 210,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $13.04 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

