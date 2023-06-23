TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the quarter. New Gold makes up approximately 4.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 1.61% of New Gold worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

