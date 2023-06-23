TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Water accounts for 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 3.69% of Consolidated Water worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 723.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CWCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

CWCO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

