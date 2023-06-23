Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $2.60 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.99 or 0.06263962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

