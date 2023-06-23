Truist Financial Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $32.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

