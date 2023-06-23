Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.