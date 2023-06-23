Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. 793,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,675. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.